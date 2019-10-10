On its own, tempoyak might look like a batch of banana pudding gone wrong, but the texture is light and creamy, almost as though it’s been whipped. The flavor is bright, punchy, and multidimensional: fruity sweetness; rich umami; a pleasantly bracing tang that whiffs up through your nose; a nutty, allium-like afternote. Branca finishes it with a paste of shallots, garlic and Thai chiles to amp up the flavors and add a satisfying, persistent heat — giving the perfect accent to vegetables and herbs in ulam tempoyak, a vegetable dish on Sate Kampar’s menu right now.