Eagles fans fueled up for the parade with smoked meats, cheesesteaks, and a pig that was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes

Eagles fans — some of whom arrived at their spots for the Super Bowl parade in the wee hours of the morning — will certainly need fuel for their day ahead of cheering, drinking, and giving an obligatory “Go Birds” to anyone who passes by.

That’s where folks like Nelson Rivera come in.

Rivera, 40, was at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with “Patty the Pig” — a smoked pig adorned with a little curly wig and a 15 carved into its side for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Patty” was created “to kill two birds with one stone,” Rivera said. His wife wasn’t happy the parade fell on Valentine’s Day, so the pig is both their romantic dinner and a tribute to the Eagles defense — who “smoked” the Chiefs’ offense, Rivera said — wrapped up in one crispy hog. It spun for hours over the fire at the back of Rivera’s shop for his heating and air conditioning business.

Rivera, of Cape May County, arrived at his spot near the Art Museum at 9 p.m. Thursday. On Friday morning, Rivera and others in the crowd dug into the backside of “Patty,” making sure to preserve the side that has the 15.

“Everyone’s Valentine’s Day dinner at this point,” Rivera said.

Food is bringing together family, friends, and strangers as euphoric Eagles fans gather for the parade to celebrate the Birds’ dominant 40-22 Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs. With ribs, various smoked meats, and even some filet mignon from a Bucks County group — Eagles fans are taking their honorary Philly chef job quite seriously.

Hurricane LaRue, 42, arrived at Broad and South Streets at 3 a.m. By 8:50 a.m. the chicken burgers were ready, but much more awaiteds: Barbecue chicken, spiced cider, rib eye steak, and, of course, cheesesteaks.

“I’m a season ticket holder and I tailgate at every Eagles game,” LaRue said. “I’m just here spreading brotherly love because the only good way to celebrate the Super Bowl win is by tailgating.”

It’s a family affair — “bigger than a holiday” — for Matt Nyquist, 37, of South Philly. He and about 20 other people including his young kids, his friends, and his brother who traveled from Los Angeles to the parade, gathered at Broad and Morris streets on Friday, with Nyquist barbecuing four racks of pork ribs and three racks of beef ribs.

Nyquist’s group ended up offering a rib to Saquon Barkley as he interacted with fans on the ground, but the star running-back politely declined because he does not eat pork. They didn’t get a chance to offer him a beef rib, but Barkley did shake Nyquist’s hand.

Thomas Moore, who’s in Nyquist’s group, said he had one objective: “The goal is to get a rack of ribs into Big Dom’s hands,” the 37-year-old said.

“Everyone’s excited,” Nyquist said. “It’s hard to get everybody together, but when the Eagles play big games is when you do it.”

And that love for cooking, for providing nourishment and community building, seems to be permeating throughout the city. For LaRue’s family at Broad and South streets – about 20 of them had camped out since 3 a.m. — it’s generational.

“I taught him,” said Sharae Woods, 49, of West Philadelphia. “I’m older, don’t let him fool you.”

“No sleep,” LaRue said. “And Go Birds!

Staff Writers Aubrey Whelan, Bedatri C. Choudhury, and Jake Blumgart contributed reporting to this article.