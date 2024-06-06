Some of the world’s best chocolate is being made in the Philly suburbs

In a West Chester warehouse an hour outside of Philadelphia, a winnower whirs loudly, separating cacao nibs from their roasted shells. A belt inside the machine lines the beans up, marching them off to a very non-bitter end. There are enormous rubber bins and burlap sacks of beans from Peru, Madagascar, and the Dominican Republic. The air is filled with the heady scent of roasting chocolate.

This is the research and development lab of Éclat Chocolate, where Christopher Curtin roasts and winnows smaller batches of beans used in experimental products or developing (and then storing) chocolate for specific holidays. I visited Curtin around Easter, and chocolate bunnies were carefully wrapped and readied for shipping.

Moments before, Curtin, 58, had beckoned me and my chef husband Ari Miller through the door to one of Éclat’s three facilities.Curtin had hip replacement surgery exactly one week prior, but he’s mobile and animated, leaning against a temporary cane. He enlists Ari to fill metal basket trays with raw cocoa beans to pack into a combi oven. “I can’t twist yet,” he says. The beans roast in their shells for forty minutes before their encounter with the winnower. After their shells are separated, they move into a machine called a universal conch, which transforms cacao nibs into chocolate. I nibble on the nibs before they’re transferred to the conch, and I’ve never tasted anything quite like them: Similar in texture to almonds, still warm from the oven, almost sweet but not quite. Sugar is added right into the conch, along with the nibs. If he’s making milk chocolate, he will add milk powder. Sometimes he also adds cocoa butter.

Curtin explains his process, “We roast the beans to our profile, then we add them slowly to the universal conch, which first refines the chocolate to as low as 8 microns. Then we churn it for up to five days. When we release the tap, finished chocolate will come out. We age the chocolate for a month before making confections, as aging brings the flavors together. After churning, the chocolate is transferred to hotel pans and the batches consisting of Colombian or Madagascan varieties are labeled. We keep these in our cold room to then make our proprietary blend.”

Curtin grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, but he has deep Pennsylvanian roots. His father was born in Philadelphia and his parents had both attended Swarthmore College before going on to illustrious careers (Curtin’s father had been a professor of African history and won a MacArthur Grant and his mother was a journalist). Curtin pulls out a black and white photo of his parents picnicking from the back of their van, mid-road trip from Senegal to Zanzibar.

Curtin was a champion cross country skier who departed in his youth for Europe and trained to become a master chocolatier. He quit skiing when he came to the realization that, “There’s no future for cross country skiing as a profession in America. I was 22. The lure of working in high end kitchens was similar to ski racing. There’s no unnecessary movement. It’s very efficient. Ski racing is very technical, from waxing the skis to skiing. I like any sport that’s extremely technical.” He eventually became first American to earn the title of Konditormeister, or Master Pastry Chef and Chocolatier, in Cologne, Germany. He continued to work with legendary chocolate makers across Europe and in Japan, like Van Dender and Marcolini in Brussels and Coppeneur in Drachenfels, Germany. He also worked at Poire in Japan for a year.

In other words, one of the world’s best chocolate makers is right here in the Philly suburbs, roasting cacao and pouring chocolate into custom molds made in Switzerland and Germany after they’ve been mingled with unusual flavors for chocolate like porcini mushrooms and local fruits like paw-paws.

Curtin loves to experiment. He tinkers with infusing beans with bourbon in kegs, various herbs, and working to perfect the roasting temperatures and conching temperatures for every variety of bean that he uses. “For the Madagascar you’d roast it totally differently than a bean from the Dominican Republic,” he explains. Curtin invented what he calls parallel bars, based on symbiotic relationships in nature. “The flavor goes across the bar but you can eat each different square together. Mushroom and thyme, coffee and cardamom.” The bars are carefully and thoughtfully engineered. Thinness is one of the many factors that go into crafting a bar. The thinness of chocolate is something that enthralls him. He invented a sweet called the Mondiant because he wondered, “How do you make a flat truffle?” The Mondiant was designed for form and function. “How do you get maximum flavor? Make it wider and thinner. It’s like Bambi Meets Godzilla. And you can add hazelnut, peanut butter – all the fillings are made in house. Everything is made in house.”

His weirdest concoction to date? “Lemon ganache with a spoonful of tapenade,” he tells me. We drive a few blocks away, to Éclat’s storefront factory. The shelves are stocked with boxes of Mondiants and books from Curtin’s father’s library, among them a Michelin Guide from 1984 and an explorer’s account of traveling through the Yucatan.

Customers pop in every few minutes, stocking up on gift boxes or caramels for themselves. “We just ran out of the pickle pate de fruit,” he laments, but I happily stock up on blueberry dragées and chocolate bars flavored with star anise, green tea and roasted rice, porcini and thyme, and La Colombe coffee.

You have eaten Éclat chocolate and not even known it, as Curtin designs custom chocolate bars for a host of clients. La Colombe’s cafes rank among Éclat’s best retailers, and their Morning Break milk chocolate bar is one of my favorites. Hopelessly smooth, just the barest hint of sweet to round out any trace of coffee’s bitterness. Éclat’s reach goes far beyond our locally grown café chain. “We make custom chocolate bars for Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Tin Building, McLaren, Porsche,” says Curtin.

Curtin pulls out a bar encased in orange, textured cardstock, embossed with “McLaren.” “I got a ride for my production manager who is into cars [from this collaboration],” he says. “But he didn’t get to drive the car.”

Making chocolate bars for luxury cars hardly encompasses Curtin’s wide-ranging history of collaborations. On an early episode of Parts Unknown, Anthony Bourdain introduces him as “this guy, Chris Curtin, master chocolatier and our business partner in this knuckle-headed adventure,” as he drives into the Andean highlands of Peru with Eric Ripert to source chocolate for their collaborative luxury bar, dubbed Good and Evil. The three men pay off guards wielding shotguns and switch to a rickety boat to navigate a flooded, muddy river and reach the Marañón Canyon to then hunt down a nearly extinct variety of cacao.

Twelve years ago, Good and Evil was priced at an eye-watering $18, a precursor of the single-origin chocolate bars commonplace in specialty grocers now. With the increasing ubiquity of specialty bars and the effects of inflation, “$18 doesn’t seem like a lot of money now,” reflects Curtin. And good chocolate? It’s practically priceless.