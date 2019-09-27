The Night Markets, one night pop-up events inspired by outdoor markets in Asia, brought food trucks, fresh produce and music to neighborhoods around the city. There have been more than 30 Night Markets since the program launched in 2010, across 24 neighborhoods with 332 unique vendors. Perry said he hopes people come out for the last one on Oct. 3 in Point Breeze at 20th and Federal streets, and that he would love to see more communities launch their own version of the Night Market. Perry said the Night Markets could return if a sponsor offered to underwrite all costs. He could not say how much each Night Market cost.