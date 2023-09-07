This foolproof mushroom gravy uses a simple ingredient—water

This weekend in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania is the annual mushroom festival, a celebration of the humble fungus that tastes so good. If you’ve cooked with mushrooms, you’ve probably heard that you shouldn’t wash them or overcrowd them in the pan because they become soggy blobs and not brown.

Turns out, neither are the case. Rinsing mushrooms in water is faster than the dry cleaning methods many mushroom obsessives suggest and doesn’t expose them to water long enough to make a difference.

Packing mushrooms in a pan and adding water is a good thing, too. It causes the mushrooms to steam first, allowing their porous cells to close up quickly and release their liquids. This prevents them from absorbing fat or other flavorings so less oil or butter is needed and the mushroom flavor is more intense.

This recipe is two recipes in one. You can follow it halfway through to make dinner party-worthy sautéed mushrooms or you can finish it to make a velvety gravy to spoon over meatloaf, biscuits or buttery mashed potatoes. If you’re thinking ahead, you can save this recipe for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving and the rest of holiday season.

For a vegan version, use vegan butter and cashew cream or yogurt. Substitute cornstarch for the flour and gluten-free miso or tamari to make it gluten-free.

Storage tip: Make the gravy to just before adding the cream and herbs. Place in an air-tight container and store in the freezer for up to three months. Reheat in a sauce pan until it loosens up (you might need to add some water or broth), then complete the recipe.

The 38th Annual Mushroom Festival is September 9-10, 2023 along State Street in Kennett Square, PA. Festival admission is $5. Parking is a $5 donation.

More information about the Festival can be found at www.mushroomfestival.org.