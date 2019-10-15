Graverobber Unholy Whiskey pays homage to an old New England superstition: that tapping a cemetery maple would disturb the dead. Made at Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire and bottled at Olde Kensington’s New Liberty Distillery, it’s a blend of “cursed” maple syrup and smooth 3-year-old whiskey. The syrup gives the spirit a burnt-sugar flavor, with hints of cinnamon and orange peel. Beware: Art in the Age representatives say there’s no guarantee it’s vegan.