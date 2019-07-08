But where shoppers are accustomed to legal organic claims and USDA seals on food items, the language used on wine labels is often less straightforward. In the United States, there is a legal distinction between “organic wine” and wine “made with organically grown grapes.” Both must be made with 100 percent organic fruit, but the former can only contain naturally occurring sulfites up to 10 parts per million. The latter allows added sulfur dioxide up to a higher threshold of 100 parts per million (a maximum that is much lower than the maximum for standard wines). This is important because using no added sulfites at all can let microbiological spoilage deaden a wine’s flavors and shorten its shelf life dramatically, while the health dangers of sulfites are negligible to anyone who doesn’t have a sulfite-specific allergy.