Hoagie Stuffing turns your sandwich into a Thanksgiving feast

Hoagies and stuffing don’t usually have a lot in common, except that both require bread. But honestly, why don’t they? This dish takes all the best parts of a great hoagie — salty, umami deli meats, spicy banana peppers and long hots, savory oregano onions, sharp provolone — and turns it into a side dish that’ll steal the spotlight from the turkey. It’s great for Thanksgiving, but it would be just as welcome at a Super Bowl party.

White Castle, famously, has a stuffing recipe that uses its sliders as a main ingredient. Why not do the same thing with a hoagie? This version of hoagie stuffing requires little more than a leftover hoagie, a bag of chips (Herr's, please), stock, eggs, and milk. The ending texture is closer to a breakfast strata than a sandwich, and it'll transform your leftovers into a side dish worthy of bringing to any Thanksgiving gathering.