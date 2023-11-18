Skip to content
Hoagie Stuffing turns your sandwich into a Thanksgiving feast

Love hoagies? You're going to love our Thanksgiving-fied version, hoagie stuffing.

Hoagie stuffing, two ways. On the right, Rittenhouse-Style, made of layers of oregano-fried onions, banana peppers, Sarcones rolls, capicola, pepper ham, soppressata, and genoa salami. On the left, a torn-up Italian hoagie from Angelo's mixed with stock, eggs, and milk, and topped with Herr's light and tasty, both made by Inquirer Food Editor Margaret Eby in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, Oct., 19, 2023.
Hoagies and stuffing don’t usually have a lot in common, except that both require bread. But honestly, why don’t they? This dish takes all the best parts of a great hoagie — salty, umami deli meats, spicy banana peppers and long hots, savory oregano onions, sharp provolone — and turns it into a side dish that’ll steal the spotlight from the turkey. It’s great for Thanksgiving, but it would be just as welcome at a Super Bowl party.

You can download the recipe here or scroll down.

White Castle, famously, has a stuffing recipe that uses its sliders as a main ingredient. Why not do the same thing with a hoagie? This version of hoagie stuffing requires little more than a leftover hoagie, a bag of chips (Herr’s, please), stock, eggs, and milk. The ending texture is closer to a breakfast strata than a sandwich, and it’ll transform your leftovers into a side dish worthy of bringing to any Thanksgiving gathering. You can download the recipe here.