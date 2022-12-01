December always promises a flurry of activity. It kicks off with decorating and shopping trips and ends in get-togethers, gift-giving, and anxiety. It can be an intense, exhausting month, but there’s another constant that sees us through its ups and downs: cookies.

Each year, like clockwork, internet users’ interest in “cookies” crescendoes in December. Be they chocolate chip, gingerbread, or pizzelle, cookies connote the holidays. Why do they take the cake in a dessert-heavy season? Maybe it’s because you can sample several in one sitting, or they’re gift-able, or they’re easy to make.

Whatever the reason, The Inquirer is here for peak cookie season. We gathered 12 recipes, from both Philly bakers and social media, that are approachable, intriguing, and sure to make an excellent addition to this year’s holiday desserts table. — Jenn Ladd

Cookie credit

A special thanks to Drexel University’s Department of Food & Hospitality Management for baking these recipes for The Inquirer. Particular thanks to Anne Fraser-Jones, Grace Mailey, Zack Burger, Olivia Stewart, Maxel Kurniawan Suhenda, Victoria Sanchez-Galarza, Brenda Rodriguez-Leonardo, Rebekah Pelkington, Emily Wolfe, Isabella Gigliotti, Caleb Lederman, Vritika Narra, Zae’Onah Howell, and Rosemary Trout.