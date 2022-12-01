For the cookies

113 grams (1 stick) butter, room temperature

113 grams (½ cup plus 1 tablespoon) granulated sugar

70 grams (3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon) honey

Zest of 1 lemon

2 large egg yolks, plus 1 large egg

½ teaspoon vanilla

276 grams (2⅓ cups) all-purpose flour

180 grams (1½ cups) cornstarch

6 grams (1½ teaspoons) baking powder

Filling of choice (membrillo, apricot or fig jam, dulce de leche)

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, sugar, honey, and lemon zest and mix for 4 to 6 minutes, until creamy. Add the egg yolks, egg, and vanilla. Mix on medium for another 4 minutes. Meanwhile, in another bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, and baking powder.

Add the dry ingredients to the mixer gradually, in three parts over 2 to 3 minutes, until the dough comes together. Do not overmix. The dough will be crumbly like pie dough.

Place the dough on a countertop lined with parchment paper. Knead until it becomes soft and smooth, then cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Roll the dough to less than ¼-inch thickness, then cut cookies at 1¾-inch circles. Place on a parchment paper lined sheet pan with ¼ inch of space in between.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 9 to 11 minutes, until the cookies have risen, appear cooked all the way through, and are lightly browned. Cool completely before assembling.

Prepare your filling. If using membrillo, roughly chop it, then combine it with a little water over low heat, stirring until it reaches a smooth, spreadable consistency but not too runny. Cool to room temperature or freeze before assembling.

When ready to assemble, pipe or spoon about 2 tablespoons of filling onto half the cookies, using the height of the cookie as a guideline for the amount of filling; they should be roughly the same. Sandwich with another cookie, pressing down to level off the filling. Use a knife or an offset spatula to smooth the filling’s edge so it’s even. Let sit at room temperature for 2 hours or until the filling sets.