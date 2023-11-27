How to use The Inquirer app’s new interactive food map

If you log into The Inquirer app today, you’ll notice something new. We’ve added a “Discover” tab, where you can use a food map to find great places to eat and drink nearby, with the help of The Inquirer’s food journalism.

We took all of our best-of roundups, like this article on where to find the best milkshakes in Philadelphia, and plotted each establishment on a user-friendly map.

Whether it’s date night, you’re looking for a bite during the work day, or you just want to try a new take-out place near you, check out the map.

To use the food map on your iPhone

1. Download The Inquirer’s app.

2. Once you’ve opened the app, go to the Discover tab, second from left at the bottom of your screen.

To use the food map on your Android device

