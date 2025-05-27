Welcome to the new Inquirer Food: A letter from the editor

The food scene in Philly has never been more thrilling or more sprawling, with non-stop restaurant openings, an endless supply of unmissable dishes, and new moves from the scene’s most dynamic players. That also means there’s never been more to keep track of — who to follow, where to go, and what to eat.

We started re-conceiving the food section a year ago with an eye toward making the region’s most authoritative food journalism more visually compelling, intuitive, and useful. Last fall, we launched the first phase of the new Inquirer Food with the unveiling of the 76, our annual tentpole highlighting Philly’s essential restaurants; the arrival of our new writer, former chef Kiki Aranita; and the debut of the Inquirer Food Instagram account.

Now we’re ready to complete the picture with three new features.

Restaurant finder: This new tool trawls through our database of hundreds of Philadelphia-area restaurants — with more added each week — to make it easy to find exactly the restaurant you’re hungry for, whatever the cuisine, location, or pricepoint. We’re going to continue refining the experience: Next up, you’ll be able to see the restaurants that our team recommends at a glance.

Maps: Our shockingly fast and fluid new format for reported, expert recommendations straight from the Food team makes it easy to see exactly where to find the city’s best cheesesteaks, hoagies, and more, from steakhouses to congee spots. Each month, we’ll be releasing new collections as we definitively map out the best of Philly’s food and drinks.

Home page: A revitalized way to see everything that matters in the city’s food scene, the redesigned homepage clearly highlights the most important stories from writers like Jenn Ladd, our latest recommendations, the hottest restaurant openings from Mike Klein, new social videos, recipes from our partners, and the latest and greatest of Craig’s reviews and features.

We hope you find the new Food experience to be useful and engaging. It remains a work in progress, and we’d love to hear what you think about it so we can continue making it better for you.