Yes, this style of winemaking is one that the natural wine world has picked up on. In Georgia, there is such history behind the winemaking, and I love to see that. It’s like taking the idea of farm-to-table and knowing where your food comes from, and sending it back 8,000 years ... We don’t really know how old the qvevri process is, but the first evidence of a wine production facility was found in Armenia, and that was qvevri. To me, it’s just so interesting to see these things are still in use. People talk about these populations as primitive, but there’s a nice lesson in seeing that the ancient wasn’t so primitive, and the modern isn’t so advanced.