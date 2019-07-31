Grilled Swordfish Kebabs with Grilled Vegetables

Serves 5

Marinade

½ cup full-fat Greek yogurt

1 large garlic clove, grated

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lime

½ teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

1 teaspoon coriander, toasted and ground

¼ teaspoon sweet paprika, smoked

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon water

Fish

4 cups water

¼ cup salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1 pound swordfish loin, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lemon

Vegetables

Any combination, such as cherry tomatoes, spring onions, and string beans

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Chopped fresh thyme

Chopped fresh parsley

Prepare the marinade. Combine all the ingredients and let sit for one hour in refrigerator before using. Taste and adjust for salt.

Brine the fish. Combine the water, salt, and sugar and stir until dissolved. Place the fish in the brine and set in refrigerator for two hours. Remove from the brine and dry gently on paper towels. Coat the fish with half of the yogurt marinade, reserving the other half separately. Let marinate for at least four hours or up to overnight. Thread the fish onto soaked bamboo or metal skewers, leaving a small space between each.

Cook the vegetables. Heat a charcoal or gas grill until very hot. For cherry tomatoes: Cook in a basket over the coals until blackened. Season with salt and olive oil. For spring onions: Cook whole, directly over coals or high heat, until browned and softened, six to eight minutes. Cover with plastic wrap to steam lightly, five to 10 minutes. Remove outer layer, slice in half, and season with salt and pepper. Cook in a basket over coals or high heat until charred, and then season with olive oil and thyme. For string beans: Blanch quickly in boiling water, then drain and plunge into ice water. Drain and toss in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then cook directly over coals or high heat until charred. Combine all of the charred vegetables in a bowl and toss lightly. Taste for seasoning and adjust with more olive oil, salt, pepper, and parsley.

To finish: Cook the fish kebabs over charcoal, rotating every minute or so until lightly charred on the outside and medium on the inside, four to six minutes. Remove from fire and season with a squeeze of lemon and some good olive oil. Serve with the charred vegetables and the reserved yogurt marinade, and good pita or other bread to sop up the yogurt sauce.

— Courtesy of Nick Kennedy of Suraya