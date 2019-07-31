The festival, which is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, also will offer fare from local food trucks: popular local Jamaican trucks Gigi’s and Grubaholics, Mi Pueblito tacos, El Tlaloc, cheesesteaks and sandwiches from Lil’ Trent’s, the Philly Pretzel Factory, southern fare from Brotherly Grub, Turkish dishes by Authentik Byrek, Korean from My Four Sons, Southeast Asian from Papermill, loaded fries from Philly Fry, water ice from Dre’s Ice Cream, and popsicles from the Lil’ Pop Shop.