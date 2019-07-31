This year, food vendors at the Made in America Festival will serve up tacos, southern barbecue, Italian-style snacks and Jamaican dishes - as well as traditional Philly fare like water ice and soft pretzels, of course.
As in past years, the Labor Day weekend music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will host several local food vendors alongside out-of-state businesses. This year’s booths will feature French toast bites from Delaware County’s Lokal Artisan Food company, as well as burgers from Shake Shack, Greek food from New Jersey-based catering company Efe’s, pizza, Southern barbecue, chicken strips and Mexican fare.
The festival, which is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, also will offer fare from local food trucks: popular local Jamaican trucks Gigi’s and Grubaholics, Mi Pueblito tacos, El Tlaloc, cheesesteaks and sandwiches from Lil’ Trent’s, the Philly Pretzel Factory, southern fare from Brotherly Grub, Turkish dishes by Authentik Byrek, Korean from My Four Sons, Southeast Asian from Papermill, loaded fries from Philly Fry, water ice from Dre’s Ice Cream, and popsicles from the Lil’ Pop Shop.
Other trucks will offer seafood, pizza, sandwiches and frozen treats.
This year’s MIA performers include Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lizzo and Lil Uzi Vert. Tickets are available at madeinamericafest.com/tickets.