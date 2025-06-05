Raise a glass: 8 breweries to check out on the Main Line

Summer’s here, and there’s no better time to soak up the sun with a chilled craft beer in hand. While Philadelphia is home to plenty of breweries and beer gardens, a different kind of drinking experience is on offer on the Main Line.

Think elevated patios, cozy lodge-inspired interiors, and menus that go well beyond typical pub fare. From ski lodge vibes to scenic outdoor seating, these spots serve up top-notch brews, creative food, and a more refined suburban vibe.

Here are some of the best breweries worth visiting across Philly’s suburbs.

Ardmore Brewing Company

Fresh off a rebrand and interior makeover, Ardmore Brewing Co. features a full cocktail and food menu to match its rotating list of seasonal brews. Signature drinks include a watermelon margarita and a creamsicle cocktail topped with vanilla cold foam. Executive chef Antonio Hidalgo’s menu includes steak tartare, citrus-poached shrimp, fried tofu banh mi, and a bologna-and-cheddar panini served with truffle oil chips.

📍16 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, Pa., 19003, 📞 610-896-7621, 🌐 ardmorebrewingcompany.com

Locust Lane Craft Brewery

This Malvern spot has something for every type of beer drinker; from extra special bitters to red Irish ales, and light lagers for the health-conscious sippers. The taproom menu includes appetizers like falafel balls, jumbo wings, and panko-crusted pork loin strips, along with handhelds like garage BBQ and NOLA-style sandwiches made with Cajun spice and slow-cooked pulled pork or chicken.

📍50 Three Tun Rd. Ste #4, Malvern, Pa., 19355, 📞 484-324-4141, 🌐 locustlanecraftbrewery.com

Sly Fox Brewing

With locations across the state, Sly Fox is a well-known name in Pennsylvania beer. The Malvern taproom boasts a broad range of craft beers and a spacious back patio with a performance stage for a blend of outdoor dining and entertainment. Menu highlights include smash burger tacos, oven pizzas, and Nashville hot fish sandwiches. The beer list features locally-crafted Belgian wheat ales, fruit beers, German-style pale lagers, and other expertly-selected beers.

📍20 Liberty Blvd., Ste. 100, Malvern, Pa., 19355, 📞 484-328-3567, 🌐 slyfoxbeer.com

Tired Hands Fermentaria Tap Room

With a recently rebranded original location and potential expansions to West Chester or Newtown Square in consideration, Tired Hands Brewing Co. is proving their formula works. Pairing house-made beers with pub fare makes for a beloved brewpub, and the company’s Fermentaria Tap Room is proof of its validity. The Ardmore taproom offers a variety of canned and draft beers, plus seasonal house-made gelatos and sorbets. A general store next door sells beer to go.

📍35 Cricket Terrace., Ardmore, Pa., 19003, 📞 484-413-2983, 🌐 tiredhands.com

Will’s + Bill’s Brewery and Restaurant

This 200-seat brewery, located in the former McKenzie Brew House space, features an updated interior reminiscent of an upscale ski lodge or country club. The space is decked out with fireplaces, chandeliers, and portraits of other famous Wills and Bills — including Billie Holiday and William Shakespeare — giving it a playful yet polished atmosphere.

But it’s not just about looks. There’s a long list of house brews, bourbons, ryes, whiskeys, and single malts. Food options include beer-and-cheese fondue, clams on the half shell, fried calamari, and harissa lamb meatballs. For an added touch of elegance, live piano performances are held on weekends.

📍324 Swedesford Rd., Berwyn, Pa., 19312, 📞 484-318-8538 🌐 wills-bills.com

Bald Birds Brewing Company

Since opening its doors in 2018, owners Joe and Abby Feerrar have been dedicated to serving Audubon with well-crafted beers and house-made pints. The couple’s flagship storefront offers everything from West Coast IPAs to Czech-style lagers and New Zealand pilsners on draft, as well as wines and Pennsylvania-made spirits on hand. They also have a location in Jersey Shore, Pa.

📍970 Rittenhouse Rd., Ste #400., Audubon, Pa., 19403, 📞 484-392-7068, 🌐 baldbirdsbrewing.com

Animated Brewing Company

Venture to Coatesville and bring your dog, too. Animated Brewing Company patrons can bask in the sun with their pups while enjoying beer from a rotating tap list, which includes everything from Robot Factory Session IPAs, Focused Eye Kolsch, and other brew options. Check the hours before visiting — the kitchen has limited service. Expect a lively atmosphere with game nights, open mics, and food vendors.

📍255 Mt Airy Rd., Coatesville, Pa., 19320, 🌐 animatedbrewing.com

La Cabra Brewing

Along with its Bryn Mawr smokehouse, the La Cabra Brewing team’s Berwyn location offers a relaxed environment, a rotating list of craft brews, and delicious entrées like smoked brisket and pulled pork. With its communal atmosphere and events like the upcoming Alzheimer’s Golf Outing at the Philmont Country Club, it’s clear the La Cabra team leans hard on its motto of “Gran Vecino” — Spanish for “great neighbor.”

📍642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, Pa., 19312, 📞 610-240-7908, 🌐 lacabrabrewing.com