Nine BYOBs to try on the Main Line

BYOBs are as essential to Philadelphia-area food culture as cheesesteaks, hoagies, water ice, and soft pretzels.

With Pennsylvania’s notoriously strict liquor laws and expensive licensing fees, many restaurants in the Philadelphia region opt to go the BYOB route — helping fuel a vibrant dining scene where diners bring their own bottles to some of the area’s top spots.

Here are some Main Line BYOBs worth uncorking something special for.

This intimate, upscale Italian restaurant in the heart of Bryn Mawr blends traditional and contemporary flavors. Roman-born chef Gianluca Demontis crafted a menu featuring house-made pastas and elevated entrées, like creamy mushroom pappardelle and the slow-braised wild boar in tomato sauce, dusted with cocoa powder and topped Pecorino Romano.

📍816 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010, 📞 610-525-1007, 🌐 fraschetta.net

In a sea of Italian spots, Bryn Mawr’s Dua Restaurant stands out for its traditional mediterranean fare and cozy elegance. Chef Bledar Istrefi offers savory appetizers like burek and mussels pepata, and finely crafted bites like the pistachio crusted branzino and the mouthwatering pomegranate braised short rib over Israeli couscous.

📍 1000 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010 📞 484-380-2053, 🌐 duarest.com

A sibling to its popular South Philly location, owners Dejvi Furxhi and Albi Furxhiu brought the charm of their Italian BYOB to the suburbs. Positioned on the bustling street of Eagle Road, Havertown’s Burrata location is adorned with Italian landscape portraits and cozy decor. The welcoming environment is complemented by delicious appetizers, pastas, and entrées, with items like truffle cream gnocchi and barramundi in garlic white wine sauce.

📍 26 E Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. 19083 📞 610-808-9933, 🌐 burratahavertown.com

Looking for a romantic night out? This 50-seat BYOB serves up Euro-fusion dishes with Ukrainian, French, and Asian touches. The restaurant, owned by Iryna Hyvel and her husband Volodymyr “Vlad” Hyvel, offers entrées like branzino with crispy potato balls, mushroom ragout, and striped bass ceviche.

📍 845 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010 📞 484-383-3230, 🌐 thechoice-restaurant.com

This family-owned Ardmore restaurant boasts a menu of multiregional Italian favorites. Patrons can start with a small charcuterie board or other small plates before digging into signature dishes like gnocchi artigiano in fresh tomato basil sauce or pollo limone topped with crabmeat and a white wine sauce.

📍53 W Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. 19003, 📞 484-414-4997, 🌐 villaartigiano.com

From fried ribeye and pork kimchi mandoo combos, to Korean fried chicken wings, and seafood pancakes, this Ardmore BYOB is booming with rich Asian flavor. Diners can enjoy Korean drink options like banana milk and the sac sac grape and orange flavors, or enjoy their own bottle while relishing over Bam Bam Kitchen’s succulent dishes.

📍 31 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. 19003, 📞 484-844-7827, 🌐order.bambamkitchen.com

This Chester County gem blends the BYOB model with a full cocktail bar, offering the best of both worlds. Tiramisu specializes in Roman-Jewish cuisine with refined flavors. Menu highlights include red snapper with pine nuts, raisins and balsamic vinegar, or lobster ravioli with lump crab and cognac sauce.

📍 720 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, Pa. 19312 📞 610-906-3299, 🌐 tiramisuberwyn.com

This family-friendly Narberth favorite is helmed by chef Michael Klaumenzer, who cooks and oversees a menu packed with crowd-pleasers. The restaurant is led by Chef Michael Klaumenzer, who personally cooks and oversees the expansive menu. Crafted from locally sourced ingredients, the Narberth eatery offers an award-winning french onion soup and entrées like grilled New Zealand lamb chops, sesame seared salmon, a chicken and shrimp cacciatore, and other quality dishes.

📍 245 Woodbine Ave., Narberth, Pa. 19072 📞 610-664-9282, 🌐 ryanchristophersbyob.com

Tony and Shelly Li’s stylish BYOBs, which expanded to the Main Line after opening in Royersford in 2003, continues to deliver savory Chinese, Japanese, and Thai favorites. Offerings locations include premiere sushi rolls and signature plates like the Hong Kong style soft shell crab and general tso’s chilean sea bass served with steamed jasmine rice or brown rice.

📍 761 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010, and 564 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, Pa., 📞 610-615-5118 and 484-318-7655, 🌐 veekoorestaurants.com