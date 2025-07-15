The owner of Pete’s Famous Pizza is opening a cheesesteak shop in Media

The owners of two popular Philadelphia eateries are expanding into Delaware County with a new cheesesteak-focused restaurant and bar in Media.

Jackson Street Steaks is slated to open in the space formerly occupied by New American BYOB House at 110 S. Jackson St. this September.

The restaurant’s menu will feature cheesesteaks with an array of toppings, as well as cutlet sandwiches, grinders, burgers, hoagies, and salads, plus traditional taproom food like wings, chicken fingers, pretzels, and fries.

For dessert, expect ice cream, cannolis, milkshakes, and donut bites, including a Dubai chocolate-themed version.

It will also serve as something of a “mini taproom,” with beers, ciders, and hard seltzers from Meyers Brewing Company. The Fishtown brewery’s beers will also be available in a refrigerated to-go cooler.

The restaurant spans roughly 1,200 square feet, said Phil Voutsakis of Winig Properties, who represented Jackson Street’s owners in the lease. The space will be completely gutted and will feature a full-length bar. There will also be several tables, plus outdoor seating.

Owner Pete Kada expects business will be a mix of dine in and takeout and noted it will be family-friendly.

Jackson Street Steaks will serve lunch and dinner to start and be open daily from about 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., Kada said.

When it opens, Jackson Street Steaks will have a “little bit of a European feel to it,” Kada said. It will also feature a white and gold color scheme throughout.

To achieve the look, he and business partner, Gus Pavlidis, hired Stavroula Bottos, an interior designer in Greece, and are working with Linn Architects in Media.

Kada estimates the renovations will cost $200,000 or more.

Jackson Street Steaks marks the first suburban venture for Kada and Pavlidis, with the exception of Workhorse Brewing Company in King of Prussia, where they run the kitchen.

Kada is the second-generation owner of family business, Pete’s Famous Pizza, which his grandparents founded in 1980. Today it has locations in Center City, Fairmount, and South Philadelphia.

Pavlidis is involved in one Pete’s location, as well as two outposts of Moustaki Authentic Gyros. Kada launched Moustaki in 2017 with a focus on Greek street food. It has also grown to three locations, in Center City, Center City West near Logan Square, and Fishtown.

Kada said they chose the new location because he’s “always wanted to do something in Media,” where he lives.

“In the suburbs, there’s not really a good cheesesteak,” he said.