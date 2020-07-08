View this post on Instagram

Whelp that didn’t last long. 6 days exactly. Keep you heads up @laurelepx @itvphilly We’ll get there. Some day. We’re gonna take some time to regroup and figure out what we’re going to do for the rest of the year. ..................Purchasing, training, prepping, cooking, organizing, discussing all costs money. So to be preparing to open for indoor dining at 50% capacity then being told we can’t three days before, then being told to prepare for having outdoor dining(finally) then 6 days later being told no has a tremendous costs for small restaurants. I completely understand that this situation is constantly changing but if we had strong leadership from the local to the federal level we all wouldn’t be where we are today. Stay positive everybody. Luckily we are resilient. We are strong. And we will be here when this is all over. I miss you all dearly. -NE