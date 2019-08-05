Lockhart was living in D.C. with her sister Allie in summer 2017 when the two came up with the idea of making a satisfying, natural-tasting snack bar from whole ingredients. Made primarily from fruit and nuts, as well as ingredients like sea salt, coconut and oats, the bars have no added sugar. They have a dense, chewy texture and come in several flavors: chocolate, peanut and goji berry, as well as “figstachio,” though that flavor is temporarily out of stock until the fall.