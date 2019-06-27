Roasting their own beans was always part of the plan when Ox Coffee partners and coffee industry veterans Will Gross and Max Cudworth opened their Queen Village cafe in 2013. Now, about two years since they began roasting in Kensington, Ox Coffee is sold not only at the 616 S. Third St. cafe but at a handful of local shops and, most recently, Whole Foods markets.
To mark the partnership with Whole Foods, Gross and Cudworth released Ace, a coffee blend available in Whole Foods locations as well as their shop. The beans, sourced from Central and South America, have notes of cola, nougat and vanilla, and are particularly delicious when brewed to make ice coffee. — Allison Steele
Ox ACE Coffee, $13.99 at various Whole Foods locations; 2121 Pennsylvania Ave.; 929 South St.; 1558 Kings Hwy N., Cherry Hill, NJ; and 1111 N Bethlehem Pike, Spring House, PA.