Two Philly breweries are temporarily closed

Last week, right around April 1, Separatist Beer Project and Fermentery Form announced temporary but indefinite closures on social media.

“Both locations will be temporarily closed while we navigate unforeseen issues. Thank you for the support, we’ll see you soon!” read Separatist’s Instagram post, referencing its Easton-based brewery and its satellite tasting room on East Passyunk Avenue.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fermentery Form will be closed to the public until further notice. Fear not, all is not lost, we just need time to weather a season,” read the post on the Kensington sour-beer brewery’s profile. “Thank you to everyone who has enjoyed this place and brightened our spirits. We will rise again in an even more resplendent form, soon enough. Til then, howdy and good day.”

“Hoping this is an April fools joke,” wrote one Facebook commenter in response to Fermentery Form’s post. “Sadly, no,” they wrote back. Another commenter wondered if the sudden closure was related to Philadelphia’s water contamination concerns. “Nothing to do with that,” the brewery wrote back.

Advertisement

While the reasons for Fermentery’s closure remain unknown, Separatist owner Joe Fay clarified the situation on their end.

In a statement to The Inquirer, Fay said, “We are working to fix some minor clerical issues from last year that affected our license status and renewal. ... We hope to have it resolved very soon. Unfortunately small issues like this have big consequences, and right now my staff is my top priority until we can get back open and serving.

“We’ll be looking at creative ways to bridge the gap until this is resolved, floating ideas like BYOB local artist showcases, special events, and renting the space to local organizations. Enduring this during our busy season is a huge bummer; we’ve picked up so much steam that was lost during the [COVID-19] shutdowns. We’ll know more this week, and hope to have a reopening date soon.”

Stay tuned to Separatist’s Instagram for updates.