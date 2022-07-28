Philadelphians have opinions, especially about food. From the go-to spots for cheesesteaks and hoagies, to our must-visit gems and date-night favorites, Philly’s food options are as beloved as they are abundant.

The cocktail scene, new restaurants, and tried-and-true standbys are all part of what make producing The Philadelphia Inquirer’s annual Dining Guide so much fun. But The Inquirer’s team of food reporters, critics, and editors have their hands full.

So this year, we’re doing something different: Letting you tell us your top picks.

Our team narrowed down local favorites from all over the region to five nominees in a bakers’ dozen categories, considering everything from cuisine to price, neighborhood, quality of food, community impact, and overall experience.

These restaurants represent a wide swath of Philly life, but we want to hear from you! Voting will be open from August 3rd through August 17th. Readers’ Choice winners will be announced in the 2022 Dining Guide, publishing in October.

Now’s your chance to choose!