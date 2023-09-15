It’s not too late to get food for Rosh Hashanah. Here’s where to grab last minute treats for a sweet new year.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is upon us. It begins today at sunset and runs through Sunday.

For weeks, some of Philly’s most prominent Jewish restaurants and bakeries have offered pre-orders for take-and-bake meals and desserts ahead of the High Holiday.

High Street Philly prepared mezze boxes with chicken liver patés and slow-cooked briskets while Huda offered meals including cultured butter matzo ball soup and sweet corn noodle kugel.

But if you find yourself scrambling last minute for a pre-made way to celebrate, rest easy. You’re not entirely out of luck.

Here’s a look at local spots that are still offering last-minute Rosh Hashanah items.

This specialty deli run by Lauren Biederman has been gearing up for the high holidays for weeks, offering specialty brunch boards ($140-$200) stacked with smoked fish and apple cake. But last-minute shoppers need not fret. Biederman’s expects to offer its full holiday menu along with à la carte options like matzo ball soup ($14/quart), round loaves of challah ($10-$15), mini apple cakes ($6), and noodle kugel ($20) through the weekend until they sell out.

📍824 Christian Street, 📞 267-800-7200, 🌐 biedermansphilly.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chef Mike Solomonov’s Israeli-inspired bakery and café announced this week it would have round raisin challah and mini honey cakes available for pre-order and pickup Friday and Saturday only. As of publication time, challah orders are sold out. But the mini honey cakes ($24), which come as a set of six topped with a lemon-honey glaze, remain available.

📍110 S. 19th Street, 📞 267-800-7200, 🌐 kfarcafe.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located within Reading Terminal Market, Hershel’s offers its traditional apple cake all year round — it just happens to be holiday-appropriate right now. For that reason, availability shouldn’t be an issue. While you’re there, favorites like lox, brisket, and coleslaw are available by the pound.

📍1136 Arch Street Reading Terminal Market, 📞 215-922-6220, 🌐 readingterminalmarket.org, 🕑 Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ship has sailed to order the iconic deli’s complete Rosh Hashanah dinner — comprised of soup, an appetizer, entreé, sides, challah, and dessert. But there’s still plenty of classics to load up on by the pound including smoked fish, cream cheese, cookies, and side salads.

📍700 S 4th St, 📞 215-922-3274, 🌐 readingterminalmarket.org, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This Center City staple also offered a catered dinner pre-order option for customers planning ahead. But for the procrastinators, poundage will have to do. Like the other delis across Philly, Schlesinger’s has a variety of favorites, like bagels and smoked fish platters, for those in a pinch.

📍1521 Locust Street, 📞 215-735-7305, 🌐 schlesingersdeli.com, 🕑 Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Most of this Jewish bakery on East Passyunk’s holiday inventory — like loaves of celebratory round challah and rugelach cookies by the dozen — is long gone. But some holdovers remain in stock for pickup Friday and Saturday. They include loaves of chocolate halva-flavored or cinnamon hazelnut-flavored babka ($18), honeycake with beer and apples ($24), and glazed honey cookies by the half dozen ($8). Essen also offers an assortment of non-high holiday affiliated but still festive baked goods daily.

📍1437 E Passyunk Ave., 📞 215-271-2299, 🌐 essenbakeryholiday.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The largest Reform synagogue in Philadelphia has once again brought back jars of its Holy Honey — packaged with help from Philadelphia Bee Co. The raw wildflower honey ($15 per jar) is produced by bees residing near the temple. Jars are available at the congregation’s front office which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

📍615 N Broad Street, 📞 215-627-6747, 🌐 rodephshalom.org/, 🕑 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kaplan’s, among Philly’s oldest Jewish bakeries, has you covered for all the staples. They’ll have the large, heavy ceremonial challahs (starting at $30), honey cakes, and loaves of babka available throughout the weekend. Customers can call ahead to reserve an order to be extra safe.

📍245 Poplar Street, 📞 215-627-5288, 🌐 kaplansnewmodelbakery.com, 🕑 Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.