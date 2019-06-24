When salad season heats up, one thing keeps my kitchen humming: a good homemade dressing. Sure, I’ll throw together a makeshift vinaigrette here and there, combining the bits from almost-used jars of condiments with vinegar and oil. I also adore creamy dressings — green goddess, ranch and the like — that typically take a little more thought.
A traditional recipe for one of the latter is all well and good, but when I want an alternative to a mayonnaise or buttermilk base, I get creaminess by including nuts (cashews are classic) in the blend. Still, I hear often from readers who want nut substitutes because of allergies. That’s where Terry Hope Romero’s new salad cookbook comes to the rescue, particularly with a recipe for Sunflower Ranch Dressing. She has you soak raw sunflower seeds and blend them with nondairy milk and a handful of other ingredients — including a good dose of garlic and some fresh herbs.
The punch of garlicky flavor is at home anywhere a traditional ranch would be: Salad greens top the list, naturally, but drizzle or dollop this on any combination of vegetables — try it on baked potatoes, white or sweet — and you’ll be happy.
Makes 8 servings (about 1 cup)
MAKE AHEAD: You’ll need to soak the sunflower seeds for at least 1 hour, and up to overnight. For best flavor, the dressing can be refrigerated for 2 to 3 days.
NOTE: Use oat milk, coconut or hemp milk to keep this nut-free.
1/2 cup raw, hulled sunflower seeds
1/2 cup unsweetened plain almond milk, cashew milk or your favorite nut-free vegan milk
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 fat garlic clove, chopped
1 teaspoon dried onion flakes or 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons grapeseed oil or mild olive oil
Water, as needed
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
1. Place the sunflower seeds in a medium bowl and add enough cool water to cover. Soak for at least 1 hour, and up to overnight (at room temperature).
2. Drain the sunflower seeds, discarding the liquid. Transfer them to a blender, adding the vegan milk, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, onion flakes or onion powder, salt and pepper. Puree until as smooth and creamy as possible, 2 to 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender jar several times, as needed.
3. With the motor running, drizzle in the oil a little at a time, processing until the mixture is smooth and emulsified. It will be fairly thick; if you want it thinner, pulse in a tablespoon of water at a time until it reaches your desired consistency. Add the parsley and dill; pulse once or twice to incorporate.
4. The dressing is ready to use, or you can transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 or 3 days.
— Adapted from Show Up for Salad, by Terry Hope Romero (Da Capo Lifelong Books, 2019).
Per serving | Calories: 100; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 140 mg; Carbohydrates: 3 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 2 g.