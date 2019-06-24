A traditional recipe for one of the latter is all well and good, but when I want an alternative to a mayonnaise or buttermilk base, I get creaminess by including nuts (cashews are classic) in the blend. Still, I hear often from readers who want nut substitutes because of allergies. That’s where Terry Hope Romero’s new salad cookbook comes to the rescue, particularly with a recipe for Sunflower Ranch Dressing. She has you soak raw sunflower seeds and blend them with nondairy milk and a handful of other ingredients — including a good dose of garlic and some fresh herbs.