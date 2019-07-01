As I devoured the one he served to me, I couldn't help but think about how I might make a lighter, more healthful version. So I hit the kitchen, and this wonderful recipe is the result. Here, the golden pastry is phyllo brushed with olive oil, and the creamy Parmesan topping is yogurt-based, with just a touch of mayo for richness. It hits all the right notes for a meal that is just as dreamy for its healthfulness as it is for its glorious flavor and presentation.