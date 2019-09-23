Sadly, though, the popularity of these not-terribly-serious wines has led many Americans to overlook the region’s serious wines as well, which are labeled as either “Beaujolais-Villages” or under the name of a specific village in the region as a signifier of superior quality. Most of these wines use standard red wine practices and age the wine before release as well, but the gamay grape’s naturally low levels of sugar and tannin result in pale and delicate red wines, like this one, that taste of strawberries and cranberries. Beaujolais-Villages makes a brilliant partner for lighter foods, from seafood and salads to white meats and even vegetarian recipes.