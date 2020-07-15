Many of the world’s finest wines, from Napa Valley cabernet sauvignons to France’s “Grand Cru” Burgundies, are cropped at less than two tons per acre — a level that is costly but does make for luxurious wines that burst with flavor and resonate on the palate for minutes after each sip. It is rare to encounter wines made at this low a yield for under $20 a bottle, let alone under $10, but this old-vine garnacha is precisely that. Made by a grape growers’ co-op in the southern reaches of Aragón in Spain, this deliciously robust red offers concentrated flavors of red fruits like dried strawberries and pomegranate, with appetizingly meaty aromatic accents like white pepper and fennel seed.