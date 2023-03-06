Rocco’s Italian Sausage expands to Bucks County and New Jersey

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

If you have ever been to a Philly Home Depot, chances are you have walked by a Rocco’s Italian Sausage stand. The smell of their sandwiches and double Italian sausage can quickly wake up the most voracious appetite after a day of hard work — even winning them a spot as one of the Inquirer’s 2014 hidden dining gems.

The franchise is now expanding beyond city limits and taking on a new frontier: the suburbs.

Last month, Rocco’s Italian Sausage opened its first suburban location outside the Souderton Home Depot in Bucks County. A New Jersey location is opening March 4 outside the Lawnside Home Depot and by the end of April, they plan to open another at the Oxford Valley Home Depot in Fairless Hills. Plans to expand the business to Montgomery and Delaware counties are also already in the works.

Rocco’s Italian Sausage started in Queens, NY, in 2001. Richard “Rocco” Guardino opened the first location inside the Northern Boulevard Home Depot in Long Island City. It wasn’t until 2006 that the brand expanded to Philly when Guardino’s former colleague, Dan Winter, moved back to the neighborhood and suggested putting stands outside South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots.

Soon after, a location opened at the Columbus Boulevard store, and now all five Philly Home Depots have Rocco’s stands.

All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. They have a full breakfast menu available until 10:30 a.m. But, “if you are 10-15 minutes late, we are not that strict, you can still get your breakfast,” said Winter.

If you can’t make it to one of their stands but still want to enjoy their food, check them out on DoorDash, Uber Eats, or GrubHub.