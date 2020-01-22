In the meantime, it appeared always a capital "S" Stromboli, referring to the volcanic island near Sicily of that name, a race horse, or the eponymous film set on the island that took on a scandalous hue when it came out that its star, a then-married Ingrid Bergman, had shacked up with director Roberto Rossellini, and became pregnant with a son. The film opened in theaters on Feb. 15, 1950, just two months before Brookhouser sat down to compose his column for April 10.