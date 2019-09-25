Another reason to believe you're on the right coast

Recreational marijuana is legal in California, but spiced wafers sales are not. It says so at the bottom of the nutrition facts panel on boxes of both Ivins and Sweetzels. That's because of a chemical produced during the baking of many snack foods would require them to add a carcinogen label under California's Proposition 65 cancer-warning law.

Local spiced wafer makers could just put these labels on the packages but figure (we figure): Why scare a bunch of Philadelphia cookie lovers on the off-chance of selling a few boxes to people who have never heard of spiced wafers and who would probably just as soon have a Kind bar (or something stronger)?