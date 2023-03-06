This dry red proves Portuguese wine is much more than Porto

At roughly half the size of the state of Florida, Portugal is very small in area, but looms large in the annals of wine history for the fame of its legendary fortified dessert wines. The most famous is “port” or Porto, which is in essence a wine grape liqueur, always sweet and usually red. While these wines still captivate the imaginations of connoisseurs worldwide, there is almost as much excitement nowadays for Portugal’s less unique wines, like this standard dry red that hails from the same Douro region that produces port wines and uses the same mix of native Portuguese grapes.

Portugal’s physical location on Europe’s far western coast has led over the centuries to isolation . Being off the beaten path and disconnected was not always helpful to the Portuguese economy, but has helped to preserve its unique gastronomy and cultural identity as well as what is now recognized in the wine trade to be a treasure-trove of genetic diversity in its vineyards. Unfamiliar grapes and the Portuguese tradition of inter-planting vine varieties instead of blending at the winery, were serious disadvantages when varietally-labeled wines from famous grapes were all the rage. But now that there is a greater appreciation for wines that are unique and authentic to their heritage, many of Portugal’s unusual blends – white and red – are finally getting their due.

Portugal’s most interesting red wines come from the spectacular terraced vineyards that overlook the Douro river, known as the Duero in neighboring Spain. This vineyard in the upper Douro produces both sweet Portos (under the Rozès brand) and dry Douro reds like this one using a similar blend of a half dozen local grapes, mostly touriga nacional and sousao. Their dry Douros are simply vinified as standard red wines rather than following the complex steps necessary for making port, and the results taste great. This mid-weight wine features all the food-friendly acidity and brisk finish of a Tuscan sangiovese blend but with a core of friendlier, juicier fruit flavors – fruits with a deeper color and richer flavors, like boysenberry jam or the faint anise-tinged taste of ripe blackberries.

Terras do Grifo Douro Douro, Portugal

$15.69

14% alcohol

PLCB Item #96029

Sale price through 4/2 – regularly $18.69