Three Philly-area restaurants named ‘Restaurants of the Year’ by USA Today

Philly’s food scene garners more and more attention as it climbs to the top of awards lists, is highlighted by the national newspaper of record, and receives nods from the Michelin Guide.

Adding to the city’s growing list of accolades, USA Today recently named three restaurants from the Philadelphia region as “2024 Restaurants of the Year,” spanning from a West Philly Ethiopian chicken house to Delaware steakhouses. A Vietnamese cafe in the middle of Pennsylvania also made the list.

USA Today selected 47 spots chosen by journalists working at USA Today Network newspapers across the country. Here are the restaurants in the Philly region that made the list.

Philadelphia, Pa.

The Ali Family began its West Philly Ethiopian empire with a cafe, Alif Brew & Mini Mart, four years ago, cementing their menu offerings into the minds of Philadelphians with an almost fully vegan menu. A year after opening the coffee shop, Salam Cafe became its second restaurant opening in 2021 with Middle Eastern and Ethiopian fare and serving one of the best breakfast sandwiches in Philadelphia. Doro Bet, its third location, is the culmination of everything the Ali Family built in a short amount of time, with gluten-free fried chicken that is a city-wide favorite delivered in a fast-casual setting.

📍 4533 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143, 📞 215-921-6558, 🌐 alifamilyrestaurants.com, @dorobetphl

New Hope, Pa.

The Speckled Egg Cafe makes seriously clever, tasty menu items that burst with color and flavor off the plate. They know how to make food fun again with cute and delectable breakfast sandwiches and a diverse menu of hot dogs, from tomato-topped dogs and poppy seed rolls to muffuletta wieners and a “South Philly hotdog” with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone. There are chicken shwarma burgers, classic banh mi, kimchi egg and cheeses, and crispy sesame chicken with creamy tahini dressing. It’s always a surprise at The Speckled Egg.

📍 6326 Greenhill Rd, New Hope, PA 18938, 🌐 thespeckledegg.net, @thespeckledeggcafe

Harry’s Savoy Grill

Wilmington, DE

Harry’s Savoy Grill is a traditional premier steakhouse with 45-day-aged 18 oz. ribeyes, an award-winning prime rib au jus, and even options for plant-based eaters with vegan stuffed acorn squash. It’s been a staple to the area known as Brandywine Hundred for the last three decades offering a wine menu with hundreds of choices.

📍 2020 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810, 📞 302-475-3000, 🌐 harryshospitalitygroup.com/harrys-savoy-grill

Advertisement

York, Pa.

While Viet Thai Cafe is not near Philly, it needs acknowledgedment. This rural Pennsylvania county is known for being the home base for some of the biggest snack manufacturers in the state, including Snyder’s of Hanovers and Martin’s Snacks. However, it’s also home to authentic Vietnamese food with fresh ingredients, creative plating, and a cozy interior thanks to Viet Thai Cafe for the last two decades. If a Philadelphian finds themselves out that way, this is a must-visit stop on that trip.

📍 2535 E. Market St., York, PA 17402, 📞 717-846-9302, 🌐 vietthaimarketstreetcafe.com