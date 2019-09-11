Mixologists with Art in the Age will work with couples in their Old City tasting room to create signature cocktails. Couples can sample the company’s spirits — such as ginger-quince cordial, apricot-infused rye, or maple-spiked apple brandy — and test flavor combinations with various mixers. Custom cocktails could be totally new, or they could be riffs on existing Art in the Age cocktail recipes, like the Lo-Fi 50/50 Manhattan made with Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth, Kinsey Rye Whiskey, bitters and cherry; or the Quincy mule, made with the ginger-quince cordial, Powderhorn vodka, lime, and ginger beer.