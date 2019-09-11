Brides and grooms-to-be can now get their wedding cocktails designed by local crafts spirit company Art in the Age, which recently launched a custom cocktails program for any nuptial-related events.
Mixologists with Art in the Age will work with couples in their Old City tasting room to create signature cocktails. Couples can sample the company’s spirits — such as ginger-quince cordial, apricot-infused rye, or maple-spiked apple brandy — and test flavor combinations with various mixers. Custom cocktails could be totally new, or they could be riffs on existing Art in the Age cocktail recipes, like the Lo-Fi 50/50 Manhattan made with Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth, Kinsey Rye Whiskey, bitters and cherry; or the Quincy mule, made with the ginger-quince cordial, Powderhorn vodka, lime, and ginger beer.
When the cocktail is done, couples receive a comprehensive plan for replicating it: the recipe, spirits, mixers, and garnishes, along with detailed instructions to pass along to bartending staff.
Art in the Age also offers cocktail classes, tastings, and demonstrations for other wedding-related events, like bachelorette or bachelor parties. Those events start at around $60 per person for a 25-person group. Pricing for the custom cocktail packages varies, an AITA representative said. For more information about the custom cocktails or private events, go to artintheage.com.
Art in the Age spirits are made at Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire, and bottled at North Philadelphia’s New Liberty. AITA and Tamworth are projects of liquor industry veteran Steven Grasse, whose Quaker City Mercantile company is responsible for brands like Sailor Jerry Rum and Hendrick’s Gin.