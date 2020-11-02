Merrymead Farm: This Montco field-trip spot is known for its dairy products, but its market also sells fresh, locally sourced birds come Thanksgiving. Order a whole turkey, from 10 to 32 pounds, or turkey breast, from 6 to 12 pounds, before Nov. 18; order from 20 varieties of pie by Nov. 23. And when you come to pick up, don’t forget to grab some ice cream on your way out.