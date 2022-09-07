After more than 20 years of going without, Bucks County will get its own Whole Foods Market.

Brixmor Property Group, the real estate company behind Doylestown’s Barn Plaza, announced the Amazon-owned grocery giant last week will take over part of the space now occupied by Marshall’s/HomeGoods, which will be moving to a new location.

The Doylestown Whole Foods will join several others that set up shop in Philly’s collar counties in the last five years, including those in Wayne (2020), Newtown Square (2019), Spring House (2018), and Exton (2017).

Amazon has targeted Bucks County in recent years as ground for grocery expansion.

Bucks County is the kind of place you’d expect to already have a Whole Foods: The county’s median household income hovers above $90,000, and it’s rich with rolling hills and small farms — the kind that produce the locally sourced, organically grown goods that Whole Foods’ reputation is built on. (Whole Foods Market was bought by Amazon in 2017 for $13.7 billion.)

In fact, Amazon has targeted Bucks County in recent years as ground for grocery expansion. A branch of Amazon Fresh opened in Warrington in 2021, and two more are on the way. A yet-to-open Bensalem Amazon Fresh is currently hiring, and a Langhorne location — with a liquor license — is reportedly nearing completion.

The Doylestown Whole Foods will be located off Route 611, near Almshouse Road, in the same shopping center as Kohl’s, Gerhard’s Appliances, and Douglas Jewelers.