Wine clubs are on the rise in Philly. Here are some of the best.

Do you love having someone else make wine decisions for you? We’ve got great news: Local wine clubs have been popping up all over Philly. These mostly monthly subscriptions let you avoid decision paralysis and stock your wine rack with fun, thoughtfully selected bottles. Membership in many bottle shop-hosted clubs scores you further discounts (and in one case, cheap pizza), while winery-run subscriptions often give you access to special events.

Curated wine clubs have only recently taken off in Philly. This historically came down to logistics: Independent wine-sellers can only offer packages for pickup; they cannot ship or deliver wine to your doorstep, per the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (whose state stores can ship). This is a non-issue for some consumers but can feel like yet another errand to others. Building out club packs can also be a storage nightmare for small shops that already struggle with lack of space.

Practical hurdles aside, wine-centric businesses are figuring out how to make clubs work. The customer demand is there; clubs offer a storytelling moment and reason to try wines you may never have tasted otherwise. There’s a new wealth of local options, and you can set up memberships — or snag a last-minute Christmas gift for your favorite wine lover — without having to leave your house.

Neighborhood shops

Le Virtù

This club is so well thought-out that even pickup is a fun adventure: It doubles as tasting social. Members can hang out while enjoying complimentary snacks and tastes of that month’s wines, plus a few additional bottles. Bring a friend if you’d like (non-members may join the tasting for $20). It’s one of the most fun spins on happy hour around. Le Virtu offers two-, four-, and five-bottle packages, focusing on small producers from Southern Italy. Pickup and the tasting social are the first Wednesday of every month.

1927 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-271-5626, levirtu.com

Jet Wine Bar

Owner Jill Weber has been serving wines from lesser-known regions around the globe since opening Jet 15-plus years ago. What else would you expect from an archaeologist who pulls double-duty running a wine bar? The monthly club selections (two bottles for $55, or three with varying cheese pairings for $89) have the same quirky-cool range as Jet’s by-the-glass offerings. One month the wines may be from Georgia and the next, maybe Mexico or a mix from mountainous regions. Each set has a different narrative, and a blog page written by Weber gives the how, what, and why behind them. If you love trying new, often-obscure things, this is the club for you. Pickups start the first of each month.

1525 South St., 215-735-1116, jetwinebar.com

Local 44

This shop is already the go-to for many West Philly-based wine lovers, and their club offering — which rotates themes monthly — is also great. A subscription is $99 for four bottles per month, and membership also gets you a tote, wine key, and a 10% discount on any cheese and charcuterie to-go. Sign up in advance. Pickup begins on the first day of each month.

4329 Spruce St., 215-222-2337, local44beerbar.com

Fishtown Social

This Fishtown wine bar keeps its club format as simple and friendly as possible. A no-commitment $55 membership gets you two monthly bottles and a 10% discount at the shop on pickup day. An e-newsletter gives the rundown on the featured natural wines, producers, and regions, as well as tasting notes and pairing suggestions. Pickup takes place the first Monday of every month.

1525 Frankford Ave., no phone, fishtownsocial.com

Herman’s Coffee

Sign up for the wine club at this forward-thinking coffee/wine shop and choose to get two or four bottles monthly ($75 and $125, respectively). Each month features a partnership with a different small wine importer, aka the folks who do the behind-the-scenes legwork to get small-production wines into Pennsylvania. If you prefer to curate your own, Herman’s just released a listing of specialty bottles that you can ask staff to order on your behalf.

1313 S. Third St., no phone, hermanscoffee.com

Supérette

Supérette wine director and Superfolie GM Kait Caruke and owner Chloé Grigri have been best pals in wine since 2017, a relationship that naturally evolved into collaborating on the wine programs for Superfolie and Supérette. Coucou wine club is their first venture into curating a monthly subscription, a celebration of the natural-minded producers — often French, but not always — they scoop up and pop open together on the regular. There are two offerings: a party pack ($75) to drink immediately or a collector’s club ($125) for bottles that you can enjoy now or age for later. Both clubs come with pairing suggestions, discounts in the wine shop, and early access to special events. Sign-ups close at the end of month for the following month’s pickup, which takes place the first Wednesday of each month.

1538 E. Passyunk Ave., no phone, superettephl.com

Sally

This friendly wine club is so popular, there’s a waitlist to get in. For $50 per month, the Sally team picks two natural wines — chosen for their seasonality, stories, and mood — for you to take home. A cheese pizza can be added for an additional $10, which feels like a dream date night in the making. Pickup days are communicated at the beginning of each month. Membership also scores you 15% off regular wine shop purchases. Win, win, wine.

2229 Spruce St., 267-773-7178, sallyphl.com

Vernick

This tried-and-true club has been around since 2020, continually refining and keeping the offerings classic, thoughtful, and interesting — the same ethos as the restaurant. Members receive four bottles each month for $100, as well as tasting notes and pairing ideas. Membership can be as flexible as month-to-month, but those that sign up for a full year get one month free. Pickup is the 15th of each month.

2029 Walnut St., 267-639-6644, vernickphilly.com

Local producers

Pray Tell

This urban winery has done a lot in a year since relocating from Oregon to Philly: classes, events, collaborations, dinners, being featured on the menus of nearly all the Michelin- recognized restaurants in Philly. Partners Tom Caruso and Sydney Adams are clearly working their tails off to share their wines all around the city, so it’s no surprise that they have an excellent wine club, to boot. This is one of the few quarterly offerings, with plans ranging $100 to 125 based on which three bottles are featured. Members also receive discounts on flights at the winery, branded glasses, and merchandise, plus first access to events. If you don’t want to trek to East Kensington, shipping is available to 38 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

1615 N. Hancock St., no phone, praytellwines.com

Wayvine

Make your wine club double as a real-life experience. This Chester County winery’s club members can choose an annual 12- or 24-bottle subscription, split into twice-yearly shipments or pickups. Additional perks include tastings for the member and (depending on membership level) five to 10 guests, plus complimentary T-shirts and wine glasses, 5% off merchandise and artwork, and invitations to members-only experiences, including two annual pickup parties where you’ll mingle with the Wayvine family. Set in Nottingham’s rolling hills, the winery has its own Airbnb if you want to make it an overnight; members get a discount on that, too, pending availability.

5150 Forge Rd., Nottingham, 610-620-526, wayvine.wine

Vox Vineti

This is the least traditional club offering on this list, which is also why it’s so compelling. This tiny but mighty minimal-intervention winery out in Christiana, Pennsylvania, provides memberships only to those who buy one to two cases of their wines, which you can do online. Perks include visits to their Lancaster County vineyard (members only, by appointment) as well as invitations to guest-chef events, private barrel tastings with owner/winegrower Ed Lazzerini, and complimentary samples during tasting room hours.

49 Sproul Rd., Christiana, no phone, voxvineti.com