Call it cynicism but whenever we hear about one of those “X Company will pay you to travel the world” dream job announcements, it sounds little more than a barely disguised PR and data-fishing stunt.

But hey, what do I know! Maybe the folks behind internet review giant Yelp have different goals for their latest contest? They’re on the hunt for a “Chief Pizza Officer,” which sounds like both a prize title and another entry in the ongoing quirky-brand-influencer fad, but also a plum gig for one lucky person.

According to the site, the campaign is meant to celebrate National Pizza Day (there are many other “pizza days,” if you’re interested) on February 9. The winner of the prize will serve as CPO in an independent contractor role for six months, “spreading their love for pizza and sharing the latest pizza trends with the Yelp community.” The lucky winner will also receive $25,000 that can be used for travel and, presumably, pizza to create content for Yelp in the form of blogs, videos, and local reviews of a minimum of three different pizza spots per month.

The review site is currently accepting 30-60 video submissions that will be judged on “love for local businesses, pizza pride, geography and social media presence, adherence to prompt, compelling storytelling and overall appeal,” to be judged by a panel by March 15, according to the contest rules. Applications are now being accepted through Feb. 28.

In the meantime, Yelp also published its Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. guide, and zero Philly spots made the list. The closest entry? Holy Tomato Pies, in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. (Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room in Pittsburgh was the only entry in Pennsylvania.)

While there’s probably some fine print we’ve overlooked, we are still in the midst of the Great Resignation, so this pizza-eating gig doesn’t sound half bad.