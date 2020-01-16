But when Romer conducted a study on 13 Reasons Why’s effects on self-harm, published last April, he found that teens who watched the entire second season of the show were less likely to purposely injure themselves or seriously consider suicide, even when compared with those who did not watch the show. He said that this could be because of the Papageno effect, which occurs when stories that portray people overcoming their suicidal crisis end up reducing suicide rates. The effect is named for a character in Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute who considered suicide until his friends showed him a different way to solve his problems.