But what often is overlooked is the fact that the ban places an outsized burden on women who are already struggling, especially African American women. That aspect is concisely captured in Abortion Helpline: This Is Lisa, a new documentary by award-winning filmmakers Barbara Attie and Janet Goldwater that will be previewed at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday. It shows counselors at the Women’s Medical Fund — Philadelphia’s version of similar charities that dot the country — responding to calls from women and teens too poor to afford roughly $400 to end a pregnancy.