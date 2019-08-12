A Roche survey of 300,000 women treated in the 1990s found 23% never signed consent forms, 25% had no initial pregnancy tests, and a third who had tests started the drug without results. A government study of 14 women who got pregnant found eight had sex without birth control and two got the drug from friends. One of them didn’t even have acne; she just popped a few capsules before her period to prevent oily skin.