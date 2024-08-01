Adare Pharma Solutions is moving its headquarters to Northeast Philly from New Jersey

Adare Pharma Solutions, which provides drug development and manufacturing services, will move its corporate headquarters to Northeast Philadelphia as part of an expansion of facilities Adare already has in the city, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s economic development team said Thursday.

The $16.8 million move and expansion, supported by a $2.4 million state loan and $560,000 in state grants, is expected to add 115 jobs within three years to the 200 Adare already has at two city facilities. Adare’s current corporate office is in Lawrenceville, N.J.

“I’m competitive as hell and I believe Pennsylvania is the best state in the nation for companies who want to innovate, grow, and succeed so I’m thrilled that Adare has chosen Pennsylvania over other states for its headquarters and continued growth,” Shapiro said in a news release.

The CEO of Adare, which is owned by private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners and Frazier Healthcare Partners, said the city is an attractive place to be.

“It is crucial for us to have access to a highly skilled talent pool and key markets, and the Philadelphia area provides exactly what we need,” the CEO, Tom Selig, said.

Adare is expanding its two Philadelphia manufacturing and packaging facilities ― a 175,000-square-foot facility at 7722 Dungan Road and a 128,000-square-foot facility at 1100 Orthodox Street. The company’s headquarters is being relocated from New Jersey to the Dungan Road location.