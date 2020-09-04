Diagnosis and treatment of fatigue, which can be chronic, may be difficult, as it is a common complaint. The fatigue can be accompanied by depression, pain and emotional distress, all of which Veltri was experiencing. Often, these symptoms can be attributed to overwork, both physical and psychologic in nature. Other diseases, such as diabetes or heart and lung ailments, can exacerbate the symptoms and sometimes result in a delay of a true diagnosis. Additionally, chronic fatigue may be caused by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, causing chronic pain, tension headaches, or multi-joint pain.