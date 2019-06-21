The study, which was published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management, looked at rates of chemotherapy use and hospitalizations or emergency department visits in the last month of life. Those forms of treatment have been associated with worse patient quality of life, tougher bereavement for caregivers, and greater moral distress, burnout and turnover among doctors. The study found that rates were higher when patients were willing to try experimental treatments with no known benefits when all else had failed and when doctors were more comfortable making decisions for patients, what the researchers called “biomedical paternalism.” The study found there was more aggressive care in the last month if patients were treatment risk takers or had negative views on palliative care, or if a paternalistic physician was involved.