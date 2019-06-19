People under age 55 were generally more optimistic than their elders about what an 80-year-old could accomplish. Almost everyone thought it was still possible to find love. Eighty percent of the younger group thought an 80-year-old could run a marathon. Only about 63 percent of older people agreed. A slightly lower percentage of older respondents endorsed getting a tattoo at 80. About three-quarters of millennials and Gen Xer’s thought that was OK.