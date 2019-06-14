The Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter this week announced nearly $790,000 in grant awards to Philadelphia scientists. The awards are from the Alzheimer’s Association International Research Grant Program and the Biomarkers Across Neurodegenerative Diseases (BAND) grant program, a collaboration between the Alzheimer’s Association, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Alzheimer’s Research UK and Weston Brain Institute. All of the recipients are at the University of Pennsylvania.