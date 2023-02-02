Skip to content
Health
Link copied to clipboard

Rutgers will open a new Alzheimer’s and dementia center this year

The new Rutgers clinic will focus on developing new treatments for people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other condition likely to require continuous at-home care giving or placement in a nursing home.
Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other condition likely to require continuous at-home care giving or placement in a nursing home.Read moreFile/Kansas City Star / MCT

Rutgers will open a new center this fall focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research that could lead to new treatment options.

The center, in New Brunswick, is supported by a $5 million donation from Herbert C. Klein, a former congressman and Rutgers graduate whose wife died from Alzheimer’s in 2017.

“Sadly, there was really nothing that could be done to treat her,” Klein, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995, said in a statement. “The work by this center will have a tremendous effect in this fight.”

The gift will fund equipment and personnel, and the Jacqueline Krieger Klein Endowed Director’s Chair in Neurodegeneration Research, which will direct the center. Michal Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, has been nominated to be chair, and is awaiting the approval of Rutgers’ Board of Governors.

The center will be based at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research. It is expected to draw researchers from throughout the state school’s system, including the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy, and Aging Research.

About six million Americans have Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association reported, and the disease kills a third of American seniors.

Published 
    Jason Laughlin
    I write about a wide range of virus-related topics, including health care workers, vaccine distribution, and the effects of the coronavirus.