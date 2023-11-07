Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts educational conference in Philadelphia

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free conference about the disease, which causes a form of dementia, in Center City on Nov. 15. The event is open to medical providers and the general public, and will feature Philadelphia-area speakers who will provide information about the latest therapies, technological advancements, and tools to support caregivers.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that impacts memory, said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., the American Alzheimer’s Foundation’s president and CEO. Navigating the care that Alzheimer’s patients require is challenging, and educational conferences help families and caregivers get up to speed on the latest medical information. They also connect providers, patients, and caregivers who are in similar situations.

“When Alzheimer’s disease walks in the front door of a family, life is never the same,” Fuschillo said.

» READ MORE: Dementia, Alzheimer’s have reached crisis point, Penn researcher says. Here’s what we can do about it. | 5 Questions

Advertisement

Among the event’s speakers is Alison Lynn, the director of social work at the Penn Memory Center, who will offer strategies for identifying and coping with grief as caregivers.

During the event, medical providers will conduct free and confidential memory screening.

The Philadelphia conference will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City Hotel (237 Broad St., Philadelphia). To register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour.

The foundation also operates a hotline (866-232-8484) for individuals with questions about Alzheimer’s that is staffed by social workers trained in dementia care.