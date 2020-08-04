By 2018, expert groups, including an influential government advisory panel, recommended the same thing: a confusing menu of options for screening every three or five years, depending on the woman’s age and the choice of tests. Women in their 20s were advised to get a Pap smear every three years — even if they had been vaccinated. But they were not supposed to get DNA tests for fear that detecting the transient HPV infections that are common in this age group might lead to unnecessary monitoring and treatment.