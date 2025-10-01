Gregg MacDonald named interim president of Medicaid insurer AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas, one of the nation’s largest Medicaid insurers, promoted executive vice president Gregg MacDonald to interim president effective Wednesday.

MacDonald’s promotion came as Kelly Munson, who had been CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas since early 2024, succeeded Gregory Gregory E. Deavens as president and CEO of parent company Independence Health Group.

Advertisement

“Gregg is a proven leader with the wide range of experience, commitment, and vision to guide AmeriHealth Caritas through this important transition,” Munson said in a statement. Munson chairs the AmeriHealth Caritas board, as did Deavens.

MacDonald joined AmeriHealth Caritas From Centene Corp., the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care company, a little over a year ago as part of Munson’s management shake-up at the company based in Newtown Square.

Like other Medicaid insurers, AmeriHealth Caritas has lost members in recent years after the federal government ended pandemic-era provisions that allowed people to stay enrolled in Medicaid even if they no longer qualified. Many of the insurers lost money after the change because higher-cost patients kept the coverage for low-income people and sicker people tended to remain in the program.

AmeriHealth Caritas had a net loss of $199 million last year on $24.3 billion in revenue. Independence owns 61.3% of AmeriHealth Caritas. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan owns the rest.