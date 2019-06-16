Choi said his suburban patients often know little about amputation, but African Americans in North Philadelphia know enough to be terrified. “They know it right away,” he said. When diagnosed, they say, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to lose my leg.’ He thinks that fear makes some African American men delay seeing a doctor. “They specifically will say to you, ‘I knew it was going to lead to an amputation,’” Choi said. The tragedy is that he often could have helped if they had come earlier.